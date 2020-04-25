Maui family in disbelief over the death of loved one after getting COVID-19 at Maui Memorial

The family of the patient who died at Maui Memorial Medical Center says they are still in shock and in disbelief. They say the 89-year-old man had been recovering when he contracted COVID-19 at the hospital. And they can’t understand why the hospital did not take better precautions.

The family says Fortunato Genobia had been at Maui Memorial since December after falling. And the hospital was getting ready to transfer him to a nursing home because he was feeling better. That’s when they got the news that he had been infected, and he died a week later.

His granddaughter fought back tears when asked what she remembers about him most.

“He was our merry music maker, sorry. That’s how I see him, that’s how I remember him. I will always remember him that way,” she said, She did not want to be identified.

She says the family is still trying to make sense of it all. They had heard about the cluster of cases at Maui Memorial with now more than 50 people infected.

“From what we would see on the news, we knew something was happening and we were so restricted even to be by his side. That’s the most hurtful part,” she said.

So the shock of finding out he had been infected was devastating. They had looked forward to being able to visit him again after he was transferred out of the hospital. But instead family members were only able to call him by phone. They say by then he was already too far gone to respond.

“I was freaking out. I already knew for an 89-year-old man and how this virus is killing everybody,” she said.

Genobia was a loving husband, father of five with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. The family is speaking out because they want the hospital to make changes.

“I hope no other family and their family members would go through what my grandpa did, being that he contracted it from the staff, and I hope changes will be made,” said the granddaughter.

Maui Health sent a statement saying, “We extend our condolences to Mr. Genobia’s family and friends on the loss of their loved one. It is difficult to lose a member of our wonderful Maui community and we share in their grief.”