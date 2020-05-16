Maui DMV to enter first phase in reopening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui Department of Finance announced the first phase of reopening of its Division of Motor Vehicle and Licensing offices for limited walk-in services beginning Monday, May 18, 2020.

All DMVL locations will be open for limited services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This is a step forward in offering in-person customer services to residents,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “However, operations will be modified to ensure the safety of both customers and employees.”

Social distancing rules must be followed, including wearing face coverings. Entry into the DMV Office at the Maui Mall will be limited to the customer unless the accompanying person is required for the transaction, rendering aid or assistance.

From Monday, May 18, to Friday, May 22, DMVL will be open for the following renewals:

Driver license and permit renewals – only if it expired prior to March 16, 2020.

State ID renewals – only if it expired prior to March 16, 2020.

Initial driver’s licenses, permits and state identifications.

Disabled parking placard – initial issuance or replacement.

Replacement of lost driver’s license, permit or state identification.

Motor vehicle transactions: