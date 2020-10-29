Maui County voluntary testing program logs more than 700 participants

Over 700 participants have taken COVID-19 tests administered by Maui County’s free voluntary post-arrival testing program as of Oct. 28.

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Over 700 participants have taken COVID-19 tests administered by Maui County’s free voluntary post-arrival testing program as of Oct. 28. The post-arrival testing program launched on Oct. 17.

Only one case has been confirmed out of all the tests that have been administered. Testing is being offered by Minit Medical to both residents and visitors traveling into Maui County.

Participants must have taken a pre-travel test to be eligible for the free voluntary post-arrival test, and must pre-register online.

Locations of testing sites are listed below:

Lahaina: 305 Keawe St. (parking lot by highway); open every Monday and Thursday in October and November.

Kihei: 1280 South Kihei Rd. (behind Ace Hardware); open every Tuesday and Friday in October and November.

Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (behind Maui Marketplace); open every Wednesday and Saturday in October and November.

For more information on COVID-19 in Maui County, click here.

