Maui County to distribute COVID test kits on first-come, first-serve basis

KIHEI, Maui (KHON2) — People on Maui will be able to receive free BinaxNOW self-test COVID kits on a first-come, first-serve basis on Jan. 10, 11 and 12.

“These test kits are meant to help underserved residents who have had difficulty scheduling appointments for testing at many sites throughout Maui County,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino.

Here are all the dates and locations where BinaxNOW self-test kits will be distributed:

  • Monday, Jan. 10 — Lahaina Aquatic Center at 4 p.m. until supplies run out
  • Tuesday, Jan. 11 — Kulamalu Park parking lot in Pukalani at 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 12 — South Maui Community Park Gymnasium in Kihei at 4 p.m.

Testing kits are limited and only one kit will be given per vehicle.

