Maui County Senior Fair distributing gift bags via drive-thru pickup

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Gift bags from the 47th Annual Maui County Senior Fair will be distributed on various days and locations using a drive-thru pickup system.
The Senior Fair was produced virtually on Oct. 23 through a partnership between the Maui County Office on Aging and Maui Economic Opportunity Inc.
The gift bags will include items from sponsors and vendors, and will be available for drive-thru pickup at the following locations and dates across Maui County:
Eddie Tam Gym
- Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020
- 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Entrance and exit will be through Makawao Avenue. Eddie Tam Gym parking lot will not be accessible starting at 9 a.m.
West Maui Kaunoa Senior Center
- Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
- 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Entrance and exit will be through Pauoa Street.
War Memorial Gym
- Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020
- 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Entrance and exit will be through Kanaloa Avenue.
South Maui Community Park
- Thursday Oct. 29, 2020
- 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Entrance and exit will be through Liloa Drive. South Maui Community Park parking lot will not be accessible starting at 9 a.m.
Distribution for East Maui, Lanai and Molokai will be announced at a later date.
For more information, call the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-270-7774.
