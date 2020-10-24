Maui County Senior Fair distributing gift bags via drive-thru pickup

Gift bags from the 47th Annual Maui County Senior Fair will be distributed on various days and locations using a drive-thru pickup system.

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Gift bags from the 47th Annual Maui County Senior Fair will be distributed on various days and locations using a drive-thru pickup system.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Senior Fair was produced virtually on Oct. 23 through a partnership between the Maui County Office on Aging and Maui Economic Opportunity Inc.

The gift bags will include items from sponsors and vendors, and will be available for drive-thru pickup at the following locations and dates across Maui County:

Eddie Tam Gym

Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Entrance and exit will be through Makawao Avenue. Eddie Tam Gym parking lot will not be accessible starting at 9 a.m.

West Maui Kaunoa Senior Center

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Entrance and exit will be through Pauoa Street.

War Memorial Gym

Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Entrance and exit will be through Kanaloa Avenue.

South Maui Community Park

Thursday Oct. 29, 2020

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Entrance and exit will be through Liloa Drive. South Maui Community Park parking lot will not be accessible starting at 9 a.m.

Distribution for East Maui, Lanai and Molokai will be announced at a later date.

For more information, call the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-270-7774.

Latest Stories on KHON2