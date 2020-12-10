Maui County seeking bar closures amid rising COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County is seeking approval from Gov. David Ige to temporarily close bars and bar areas within restaurants to limit the spread of COVID-19 until Dec. 26.
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said health officials have reported numerous COVID cases are tied to close interactions among people in bars in a statement on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
“This is an initial step,” Mayor Victorino said. “We will continue to closely monitor daily case counts, identify sources of spread and take further action as necessary to protect the health and safety of our residents.”
The closure will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 and remain in place until Dec. 26 if it is approved.
