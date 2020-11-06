Maui County resuming liquor certification exams on Nov. 12

The Department of Liquor Control will resume certification exams and classes for Maui County on Nov. 12. Classes and training were suspended in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Liquor Control will resume certification exams and classes for Maui County on Nov. 12. Classes and training were suspended in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Classes and exams will take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and seating is limited to seven people.

Applicants must call 808-243-7753 to make an appointment at least two days before their requested examination day. Phone lines will be open daily between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., excluding holidays.

After an appointment has been made, the applicant must appear at the exam location with a valid ID between 1 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to complete their registration. Exams begin at 1:30 p.m., and classes will follow for individuals who successfully pass.

The cost of the exam is $10, with an additional $10 Liquor Card charge for those who pass. Payment will only be accepted by cash or check only.

Face masks are required during all exams and classes. Neck gaiters, masks with external valves, bandannas and face shields without a permitted mask underneath will not be allowed.

Applicants are also asked to bring a sharpened pencil with an eraser to the exam.

For more information, email liquor@mauicount.gov or call 808-243-7753.

