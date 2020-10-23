Maui County providing Lanai with 800 PCR tests, 11,300 masks

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced Maui County is providing 800 PCR tests and 11,300 masks to Lanai residents and local health officials on Oct. 22.

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced Maui County is providing 800 PCR tests and 11,300 masks to Lanai residents and local health officials on Oct. 22. Maui County is also partnering with the Hawaii National Guard to host a virtual community meeting on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. to inform the Lanai community of the COVID-19 response on the island.

Mayor Victorino will be on Lanai on Oct. 23 to coordinate emergency resources and support operations to combat the outbreak, which has grown to 37 cases.

The 800 PCR tests are already on-island.

Officials say 500 KN95 masks and 10,800 surgical masks will be sent to Lanai on Oct. 23, along with five cases of gloves and sanitation/disinfectant materials.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green will also be sending a few thousand surgical masks, sanitizers, cleaning solutions and gloves to the island with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Crews will be cleaning Lanai Airport, Manele Harbor, Lanai Senior Center and County offices in an effort to disinfect facilities and public places.

Residents on Lanai are strongly encouraged to attend the virtual community meeting scheduled for Oct. 23, where information on signs and symptoms, chain of infection, PPE, mitigation steps and other guidance will be provided.

Click here to access the Zoom meeting link.

In addition to supplies and the virtual community meeting, COVID-19 testing will also be offered on Oct. 24 between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Old Dole Administration Building.

To make an appointment for a test, call the Lanai Community Health Center at 808-565-6919 or Straub Medical Center — Lanai Clinic at 808-565-6423.

For more information on COVID-19 in Maui County, click here.

