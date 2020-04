HONOLULU (KHON) -- The Department of Health reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 today: 20 on Oahu, 1 on Kauai, and 4 on Maui. These include two cases previously reported as pending that have now been categorized in the appropriate county. The state total is now 410.

A total of 42 cases have required hospitalization, up 16 from yesterday. It is not certain how many of those new 16 hospitalizations are new cases, or previously reported cases whose conditions have worsened. 24 new recoveries were also reported, for a total of 113 people released from isolation thus far.