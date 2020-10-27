HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lanai’s stay-at-home order begins Tuesday, which means residents need to shelter in place. This, as COVID-19 testing continues.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino joined Wake Up 2day with more.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Maui County Mayor offers reminders during Lanai’s stay-at-home order
- Lt. Gov. talks about COVID-19 surge on neighbor islands
- Game Preview: ‘Bows continue season opening road trip at Wyoming on Friday Night
- Judge Barrett joins Supreme Court as new justice, Democrats worried for future of the country
- Jordan Ta’amu released by Kansas City Chiefs