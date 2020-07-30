Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino Wants Interisland Travel Quarantine Reinstated

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Of the 109 new cases reported, 9 are on Maui.

Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino address that and expresses his desire for the Governor to reinstate the interisland 14 day travel quarantine.

