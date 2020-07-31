Maui County mayor limits indoor, outdoor social gatherings to 10, prohibits tents and pavilions

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino announced on Thursday that the county has updated the public health emergency rules, limiting indoor and outdoor social gatherings to 10 people.

These updated rules will take effect on Friday, July 31.

The restrictions come after the state Department of Health reported a triple-digit increase in coronavirus cases for the second day in a row. Mayor Victorino raised concerned for the county and notes that the county has seen 42 cases in July, compared to four in May.

“This rise in cases statewide continues to concern me and there have been many reports of large parties, drum circles and other gatherings, which could jeopardize the safety of our keiki and kupuna. I believe this rule change is necessary to help protect our community from future spikes and outbreaks,” Mayor Victorino said.

The new rules state that businesses and places of worship will still be allowed to function under the existing county and state rules. Businesses will have to continue to follow health and safety guidelines outlined.

As for county parks and beach parks, they will remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tents and pavilions, which the mayor says attract gatherings, will not be allowed.

“It pains me to make these decisions, but we need to take steps to discourage large gatherings,” Mayor Victorino said. “I want to thank all the businesses and residents who continue to heed our advice by maintaining physical distance from others and wearing face coverings whenever you leave your home.

