Maui County mayor asks Hawaii Gov. to reinstate quarantine order for interisland travel

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Maui mayor wants the mandatory quarantine order reinstated for interisland travel.

This request to Hawaii Governor David Ige comes in a letter after the state recorded 60 news cases on Friday, July 24.

Mayor Victorino believes that the state should revert from the “Act with Care” plan to “Safer at Home.”

“I am gravely concerned about the alarming rise in cases and our ability to continue out heightened response efforts,” Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino wrote.

He adds that the county will be evaluating the need for suspension of medium and high-risk activities in Maui County.

Here’s the full letter below:

