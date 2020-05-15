Maui County mayor announces reopening of County parks, beach parks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino announced today the reopening of additional County parks and beach parks on Saturday, May 16.

The reopening of parks facilities includes select tennis and pickleball courts. The reopening of these parks and activities is pending the Governor’s approval.

County parks and beach parks will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Many of these parks are neighborhood parks, which give our families more options for exercise near home,” Mayor Victorino said. “Although we encourage everyone to stay active and use these facilities, we want to stress the importance of social distancing and good hygiene. We will continue to evaluate the reopening of other activities and parks, and we ask the public to do their part to protect our community.”

County parks to reopen on Saturday, May 16, include:

Central Maui

Honolii Park

Kamalii Park

Leisure Estates Park

Kealohilani Park

Paukukalo Beach Park

Pomaikai Park

Puuohala Park

Waiehu Heights Park

Waiehu Terrace Park

Waihee Beach Park

Waiolani Mauka

South Maui

Ali`i Village Subdivision Park

Charley Young Park

Hale Piilani Park

Kalama Park (old and new) Cove Park

Kalepolepo Park

Kamaole Point

Kaonoulu Park

Keawekapu Beach Park I and II

Kenolio Park

Keonekai Park

Maalaea Haycraft Beach Park

Memorial Park (Mai Poina `Oe Ia`u Park)

Moana Estates Park

Palauea Beach Park

Piikea Park

Polo Beach Park

Ulua-Mokapu Beach Park

Wailea Beach Park

West Maui

Banyan Court Park

D.T. Fleming Park

Front Street Park

Hanakao`o Park

Honokowai Park

Kauhale Mahinahina Park

Kelawea Mauka Park

Launiupoko Park

Paunau Park

Pohaku Park (S-Turns)

Puamana Park

Ukumehame Beach Park

Wahikuli Terrace Park

East Maui/Hana

Haiku Park

Haliimaile Park

Harold Rice Memorial Park

Honomanu Park

Keokea Park

Kuau Bay Beach Park

Makana Park

Pa`ani Mai Park

Paia Ball Park

Rainbow Park

Sun Yat Sen

Molokai

Halawa Park

Kakahaia Park

Maunaloa Park

Papohaku Beach Park

Puu Hauole Park

Ualapue Park

Lanai

Fraser Ave. Park

Lanai Park Complex

Also reopening in phase 2 are :

Kahului Community Park Tennis Courts

Wells Park Tennis Courts

War Memorial Courts

Haliimaile Tennis Courts

Mayor Hannibal Tavares Complex Tennis Courts

Kula Community Center Tennis Courts

Hana Ballpark Tennis Courts

Kaunakakai Tennis Courts

Kalama Park Tennis Courts

Lahaina Civic Center Courts

Napili Park Tennis Courts

Lanai Park Complex Tennis Courts

Pickleball courts reopening:

Lahaina Civic Center Courts

War Memorial Courts

** Waipuilani Park Courts are closed for repairs and will open once completed.All tennis and pickleball players must follow rules outlined by the U.S. Tennis Association and the USA Pickleball Association. USTA website: https://www.usta.com/ and USAPA website: https://www.usapa.org/

Park facilities NOT open for public use include: