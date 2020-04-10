Maui County implements night-time curfew trial

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino announced a night-time curfew pilot program will start at 11 p.m. Friday night, April 10, for Maui County.

Curfew will be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The public may not travel outside the home during these hours, unless for medication, medical emergencies or essential business.

This includes motor vehicles and other wheeled means of transportation.

“After reflection on the upcoming holiday weekend and concerns in our community, I have decided to mandate a night-time curfew for at least the next three days,” Mayor Victorino. “These are difficult times for all of us and we’re doing everything in our power to stop the spread of COVID-19. We will evaluate the effectiveness of this curfew after this weekend and will continue to make policy changes as needed.”

Other rule changes effective 11 p.m. Friday, April 10: