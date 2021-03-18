Maui County had most COVID-19 clusters under investigation in recent weeks, DOH reports

Maui County saw a total of 217 COVID-19 cases linked to clusters in the last 14 days, with the highest numbers associated with correctional facilities.

In the report released on Thursday, March 18, the Vally Isle saw a total of 217 cases in the last 14 days, with the highest numbers associated with correctional facilities.

Below is a chart of COVID-19 clusters in Maui County that were investigated in the last 14 days.

(Courtesy: Hawaii State Department of Health)

On Oahu, a total of 38 cases were investigated in the last 14 days, mostly tied to social gatherings and some associated with restaurants.

(Courtesy: Hawaii State Department of Health)

On the Big Island, only seven cases in one cluster were investigated in the last 14 days. The exposure category “Other Occupational Settings” includes offices, retail establishments and first responders.

(Courtesy: Hawaii State Department of Health)

On Kauai, no COVID-19 clusters were under investigation in last 14 days.

Health officials want to remind the public that most COVID-19 cases cannot be linked to a specific setting or cluster. The charts above summarize clusters that have been identified through statewide case investigation and contact tracing efforts.

The clusters are actively under investigation during the specified reporting week. Also, the same cluster may be included in multiple reports from week to week if a new case has been identified within 14 days of the date the report was finalized.