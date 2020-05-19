Maui county hair and nail salons open May 25

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui county set a date to reopen hair and nail salons.

That’s May 25.

It’s rolling out a whole list of rules for businesses to follow.

For one, both workers and clients will have to wear face masks during the appointment unless trimming near the ears.

All employees will have their temperatures checked prior to starting their shift.

No blow drying will be allowed so you’ll leave the salon with wet hair.

Face-to-face services like beard trims, facials and waxing will not be allowed either.

No walk-ins allowed. All clients must have an appointment.