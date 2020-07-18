Maui County donates 7,000 masks, 3,000 nitrile gloves to county public schools

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Seven-thousand masks and 3,000 nitrile gloves was donated to public schools in the County of Maui, Mayor Mike Victorino announced on Friday, July 17.

“As parents and teachers prepare for the start of classes, we wanted to provide some support to our local schools,” Mayor Victorino said. “Face masks are an important way to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus. These donated face masks are intended as a back-up in case students or teachers forget their masks at home or need to replace them while at school.”

County Mayor Victorino says that county officials will continue to work with the DOE on how it can further assist teachers and provide a safer environment for students.

