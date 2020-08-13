Maui County DMV announces modified road test

Starting Aug. 17, motorists in Maui County will need to pass a modified road test in order to obtain their driver’s license.

KAHALUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Starting Aug. 17, motorists in Maui County will need to pass a modified road test in order to obtain their driver’s license.

The County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicle and Licensing (DMV) will begin taking appointments by phone on Thursday, Aug. 13. The modified road tests will begin on Monday, Aug. 17 at locations in Kahalui and Kihei.

The County of Maui has not announced when Molokai and Lanai road tests will be made available.

Traditional road tests have been suspended as part of Maui County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The modified test is called the Basic Vehicle Control Skills Test, and is designed to allow social distancing between the instructor and applicant.

Examiners will stand outside the vehicle and observe the driver’s test maneuvers.

Modified road tests will be implemented in phases. The first phase is only open to individuals with permits that expire prior to Aug. 1, 2020.

To schedule a modified road test appointment, call 808-270-8080 starting Aug. 13.

Once an appointment is made, instructions will be provided on how to obtain a customer guide to prepare for the Basic Vehicle Skills Test.

