Maui County distributing free COVID at-home test kits in Wailuku

WAILUKU, Maui (KHON2) — People on Maui can get free at-home COVID test kits at the War Memorial Stadium parking lot in Wailuku on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

According to Maui County officials, they will be distributing these tests from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be drive-thru only. Walk-ups will not be allowed.

Each vehicle will be given only six COVID-19 test kits, with each kit containing one test.

Participants can enter the parking lot through Kanaloa Avenue near the Ichiro “Iron” Maehara Baseball Stadium. Officials added that Lunalilo and Liholiho streets will only allow residential traffic during the distribution.

“We hope to provide for residents who are displaying COVID-19 symptoms and are unable to go to a test site. In using the self-test kit, if the result is positive, you should contact your primary care physician and isolate,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino in a statement.

These self-test kits are antigen home tests, and results will be available in 15 minutes.

