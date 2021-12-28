Maui County distributes free COVID-19 self-test kits

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui county residents can get free COVID-19 BinaxNOW self-test kits on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 4 p.m. at the War Memorial Gymnasium parking lot in Wailuku.

One test kit will be given per vehicle while supplies last.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

BinaxNOW self-test kits provide the results in 15 minutes.

“We ordered these take-home test kits in anticipation of another outbreak of COVID-19, and this distribution is aimed at providing our residents with a fast and easy way to see if they have the virus and need to isolate at home,” Mayor Victorino said. “The Omicron variant is highly contagious, and we need everyone’s help to identify positive cases early and slow the spread of the virus.”

Residents on Molokai and Lanai will also get test kits at a later date.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

For more information on COVID-19 in Hawaii, visit hawaiicovid19.com