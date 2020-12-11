Maui County Councilmember Tasha Kama hosts talk story session

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County Councilmember Tasha Kama will host a talk story at the Maui Sunday Market on Sunday, Dec. 13. She will have a booth there.

She says one topic of interest is the Kaahumanu Community Corridor project which may go from Kaahumanu Avenue from the Maui Mall to the Main Street area by the State Building. This proposed project includes new housing.

The Maui Sunday Market is from 4- 8 p.m. At the Kahului Shopping Center located at 65 W. Kaahumanu Ave. For more information, visit www.mauisundaymarket.com or call (808) 270-5501.