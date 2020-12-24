Maui County begins vaccinating healthcare professionals

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline healthcare professionals on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and Maui Health respiratory therapist Will Ambat received the first shot.

The doses are being prioritized first to health care workers, with first responders and kupuna being in the next priority group. Maui Mayor Mike Victorino called the occasion “a momentous event in Maui County history.”

“This was a momentous event in Maui County history. Vaccines are an important step forward in protecting our community from COVID-19.” Maui Mayor Mike Victorino

Maui County police officers, firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians also received the first dose of the vaccine late Wednesday, Dec. 23.

The vaccine will be provided to other priority groups and will then be available to the public in 2021.

Medical staff on the Big Island also received their first shot of the vaccine on Wednesday, Dec. 23