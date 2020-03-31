Maui Bus adjusting schedules due to decreased ridershop caused by coronavirus

Effective Wednesday, April 1, 2020, the County of Maui Department of Transportation is suspending three Maui Bus commuter routes and adjusting schedules for others due to significant decreases in passengers caused by COVID-19.

The following commuter routes will be suspended until further notice:

Makawao-Kapalua Commuter . (Upcountry riders will need to catch the bus from the U-Haul facility in Kahului.)

. (Upcountry riders will need to catch the bus from the U-Haul facility in Kahului.) Kihei-Kapalua Commuter . (Kihei riders will need to catch the Wailuku-Kapalua Commuter #2 from Maalaea to West Maui.)

. (Kihei riders will need to catch the Wailuku-Kapalua Commuter #2 from Maalaea to West Maui.) Wailuku-Kapalua Commuter #3

The following commuter routes will have changes until further notice:

Haiku-Wailea Commuter will not provide service to and from Haiku or Paia. The first point of pick-up will be at the U-Haul facility at the former K-Mart location. Haiku & Paia riders will need to catch this bus from the U-Haul facility in Kahului.

will not provide service to and from Haiku or Paia. The first point of pick-up will be at the U-Haul facility at the former K-Mart location. Haiku & Paia riders will need to catch this bus from the U-Haul facility in Kahului. Wailuku-Kapalua Commuter #2 will have minor time changes in the afternoon pick-up from Kapalua. This #2 bus will also service Maalaea on both the AM and PM runs. Kihei riders will need to catch this bus from Maalaea to West Maui.

To view the full adjusted commuter route schedule, visit the website.

Maui Bus commuter fares are $2.00 per boarding. Monthly passes are also available for $45.00. For more information, please contact the Maui County Department of Transportation at 270-7511.