Maui bar owner arrested for violating social distancing rules

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Maui bar owner was arrested for Violation of Rules and Orders after task force officers from the Maui Police Department observed him walking around and being within close proximity of patrons while not wearing his face mask.

The arrest, labeled Operation Face Mask, happened at Spanky’s Riptide Bar at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26. The 78-year-old owner, identified by police as Charles Clarke of Lahaina, was transported to the Lahaina Police Station without incident.

MPD says the operation, which was a collaboration with the Department of Liquor Control, focused on addressing complaints received regarding non-compliance of the COVID-19 Face Mask mandate, by employees and patrons within the establishment.

According to police, Clarke was previously warned that he would be subject to arrest should any further complaints of non-compliance with the mask mandate be received by investigators.

In addition to the arrest, task force officers observed customers being served alcohol while seated at the bar, which is currently not allowed on Maui.

As a result, the Department of Liquor Control issued a citation to the establishment for Violation of the Rules and Orders, Conditions of Licenses and Utilizing Bar Seating.

The bar was ordered to close for a 24-hour period.