Maui bakery sees boost in sales after inter-island travel opens

Lifting the inter-island quarantine restrictions helps reconnect friends and family on other islands. But could it also give businesses a much-needed boost in sales? We reached out to several businesses that cater to both residents and visitors. One business told us it has not seen an increase in sales since inter-island travel opened. Another said it was too soon to tell. But Home Maid Bakery on Maui saw an increase which gave them some hope.

“We were counting on the opening up or the quarantine for inter-island because we do quite a bit of business in our omiyage product and that is our Maui crispy manju,” said Home Maid Bakery Owner Jeremy Kozuki.

Kozuki tells us many inter island-travelers buy his crispy manju. On Tuesday, manju sales doubled.

“I think it’s more than a coincidence that it doubled on the day they lifted the quarantine,” he said. “We are optimistic that this is the beginning of recovery for not only the bakery but for a lot of the retail stores on Maui.”

Kozuki says when he mentions his sales are down 50-percent some people consider him lucky as they see numbers as low as 80. He says many businesses on Maui rely on tourism.

“We have other omiyage items that cater to the mainland tourists and we are anxiously waiting for transpacific, from the mainland, quarantine to be lifted,” said Kozuki.