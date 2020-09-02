Maui and O’ahu judiciary employees test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced that employees at three different facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The first case was a Honolulu District Court Traffic Violations Bureau employee who last worked on Aug. 19. The worker received a positive test result on Aug. 26.

A Hale Hoomalu Juvenile Detention Facility employee also tested positive on Aug. 27. The staff member’s last work day was Aug. 26 and the Hawaii State Judiciary reports they did not have contact with juveniles housed at the facility.

A Hoapili Hale employee in Maui, who was asymptomatic and took the test as a requirement for a new job, last worked on Aug. 31. The worker received a positive test result that same night. Officials report that this individual did work in the courtroom, but wore a face mask throughout their shift.

The Hawaii State Judiciary says they notified coworkers who may have had close and prolonged contact with the three affected individuals. The employees were advised to self-quarantine and seek guidance from their medical providers.

Cleaning and disinfecting of the affected areas of Hale Hoomalu and the Traffic Violations Bureau has already been completed.

The Hawaii State Judiciary confirmed that there are now 10 confirmed positive cases for Judiciary employees statewide – eight on Oahu, one on Hawaii island, and one on Maui.

For more on this, view the full press release here.

Latest Stories on KHON2