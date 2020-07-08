Matson worker tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Matson confirmed on Tuesday that one of its workers tested positive for COVID-19.
The worker’s test result came back on Monday, July 6, 2020.
The company says they closed for two hours to clean and disinfect the terminal and equipment.
They say services were not disrupted.
Matson follows CDC guidance on COVID-19 safety. We have protocols in place to keep workers and customers safe, and we’re following procedures in place for handling positive cases such as this, including disinfection of the workplace, contact tracing and testing before employees return to work. Matson has the following standing COVID-19 protocols in place at its terminals:-Matson Navigation Company
- PPE provided: masks, gloves, hand sanitizer
- Social distancing in effect
- Temperature checks for anyone boarding vessels
- Regular disinfection cleaning of common areas and equipment
