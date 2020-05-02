Live Now
Match your cleaning activities with new storage containers at Simply Organized

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Simply Organized will reopen for ‘Buy Online, Pick Up at Store.’

This can be found on www.simplyorganizedhi.com.

Company officials say that the store closed in March in light of COVID-19 and the stay at home mandate.

Vice President Carol Ai May says, “With the Shelter in Place mandate, many people are organizing their living and working spaces. Even on a national level, in addition to the increase in home cooking, people are looking to fix up, clean, and organize their surroundings and we can help in that respect. We are also looking to safely keep our doors open and this is a great way to start. ”

The store will open with the selection of merchandise currently on the website, although the store has manynew items coming in and a customer can call the store to make requests.

Social distancing procedures will be in effect when merchandise is picked up.

Customers are asked to purchase their products online, with pick up times from Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additionally, customers wanting to install the freedomRail closet/storage systems can work with the store team to design virtually, by calling 739-7007, and then pick up at the store or at the City Mill Nimitz location.

