Mass vaccination clinics held Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The CDC reports once you have been fully vaccinated, you can start doing things that you previously stopped.

To get as many people vaccinated as possible, there are several mass vaccination clinics.



Kaiser Permanente Hawaii held a mass vaccination clinic at the Mapunapuna Medical Center on Oahu on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Kaiser reports more than 2,000 people were vaccinated Saturday.

That brings the total number of coronavirus vaccine doses Kaiser Permanente has administered is more than 46,000.

This is Kaiser Permanente’s third mass vaccination event at this location. Both members and non-members were welcome.

The Queen’s Health Systems has two mass vaccination clinics at the Blaisdell Concert Hall and The Queen’s Medical Center at Punchbowl. To date they have given a total of 40,016 at the Punchbowl location, and 38,009 at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

Hawai’i Pacific Health mass vaccination clinic at Pier 2 on Oahu has given 75,517 vaccinations as of Friday, March 12.

The Hilo Medical Center held a mass vaccination clinic as well.

They vaccinated about 4,000 people at the Edith Kanakaole Multi-Purpose Stadium.



As of Friday, the Hilo Medical Center has administered over 14,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.