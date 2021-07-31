HONOLULU (KHON2) – The mass vaccination clinic at Pier 2 closes its doors after the last shot is given Saturday, July 31.
Vaccines will be done at Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women & Children starting Monday, Aug. 2. Scheduled appointments and walk-in vaccinations will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. To schedule online visit HawaiiPacificHealth.org/COVIDVaccine.
Since the mass vaccination clinic opened in January, more than 184,000 vaccine doses have been administered at the Pier 2 location.
Walk-in vaccinations are also available at two Straub Medical Center clinic locations.
Walk-ins for vaccinations are available daily from noon to 6 p.m. The Straub clinics only have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Straub Medical Center – Ward Village Clinic & Urgent Care
1001 Queen Street, Suite 102
Straub Medical Center – Doctors on Call at Sheraton Waikiki
2255 Kalakaua Avenue
On Kaua’i, the Wilcox Medical Center still offers the vaccine. The current schedule is available online at WilcoxHealth.org/Vaccine.