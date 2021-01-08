Mass testing for staff at Honolulu Hale after worker tested positive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a mass testing for workers at Honolulu Hale on Friday, Jan. 8 after at least one worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

Council Chairman Tommy Waters says he was told Thursday, Jan. 7 that a staff member tested positive.

After talking with the city’s infectious disease specialist, he recommended workers to get tested as a safety precaution.

Because it’s the beginning of the year with five new council members just sworn in, Waters says there were a lot of people going in and out of the building.

“We were moving offices this week,” said Waters. “We were setting up computers this week. People were seeing where their desks were this week. I want to be able to give the new employees the feeling that their building is safe.”

Waters says common areas have been disinfected.

If more workers test positive, committee hearings scheduled for next week will either be cancelled or done remotely.