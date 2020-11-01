Mass testing event on Lanai tested nearly 400 residents on Saturday

LANAI CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Nearly 400 Lanai residents were given a COVID-19 test during a six-hour mass testing event on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Over 3,000 tests were administered on Lanai since the beginning of the island’s outbreak. There were no new positive cases reported on Saturday.

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino thanked the residents of Lanai for their cooperation.

“I thank the Lanai residents who’re protecting themselves and their community by getting tested for this virus,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “We need to know where the virus has spread to conduct contact tracing and quarantine people who may have contracted the illness.”

A team from the Hawaii health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to go to Lanai to provide on-site support.

