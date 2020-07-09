Mass layoffs being made at Duty-Free Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Duty Free Hawaii is facing mass layoffs.
It notified the Labor Department that effective September 1, the company will lay off half of its workers at three locations: Waikiki, the Daniel K. Inouye International airport, and at the Kahului airport.
That’s means more than 200 people will be out of a job in the coming weeks.
