Mass layoffs being made at Duty-Free Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Duty Free Hawaii is facing mass layoffs.

It notified the Labor Department that effective September 1, the company will lay off half of its workers at three locations: Waikiki, the Daniel K. Inouye International airport, and at the Kahului airport.

That’s means more than 200 people will be out of a job in the coming weeks.

