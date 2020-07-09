Mass layoffs being made at Duty-Free Hawaii

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Duty Free Hawaii is facing mass layoffs.

It notified the Labor Department that effective September 1, the company will lay off half of its workers at three locations: Waikiki, the Daniel K. Inouye International airport, and at the Kahului airport.

That’s means more than 200 people will be out of a job in the coming weeks.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories