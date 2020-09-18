Mass COVID testing in progress for all Hawaii prisons, OCCC cases up by 6 positive results

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All correctional facilities in Hawaii will be mass tested for the coronavirus.

The testing, which is administered by the public safety department’s health care staff, started on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Waiawa Correctional Facility.

Those results came back on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Department of Public Safety (PSD) officials reported that they received 152 test results for WCF inmates, which is the first batch. All of the results that came back were negative. There are an additional 77 pending results.

The test results supposedly take three days to come in.

As for which prison is next in line for testing, officials say that it has not yet been worked out. The National Guard and the Department of Health will be working with the public safety department to test all correctional officers and staff.

At Oahu Community Correctional Center, PSD officials reported that their efforts to contain the outbreak are working.

Of the 102 inmate test results received on Thursday, Sept. 17, only five were positive at the facility. As for the 11 staff results, only one person was positive.

Staff recoveries also increased to 66.

