Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic to open at Queen’s Medical Center – West Oahu

The Queen’s Medical Center – West Oahu will be holding a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic beginning Wednesday, March 24. (Courtesy: The Queen’s Health Systems)

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Queen’s Health Systems has announced the opening of a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic to help increase access to those living in the west and central areas of Oahu.

The clinic will open Wednesday, March 24, at The Queen’s Medical Center – West Oahu in the Clinical Service Center (CSC) Building, Suite 152, from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Mondays.

The clinic will be open to people 65 and older, those with high risk medical conditions and select groups of essential workers. People can begin scheduling their appointments on Thursday, March 18. Click here or call 808-691-2222 for more information.

“We know there is strong demand for those wanting to get vaccinated, and this clinic will allow people who live in West and Central Oahu more convenient access to the vaccine,” said Jill Hoggard Green, PhD, RN, President and CEO of The Queen’s Health Systems.

Queen’s also announced that vaccination operations at the Queen’s Conference Center at The Queen’s Medical Center – Punchbowl have been consolidated to the Blaisdell Concert Hall vaccination clinic as of Wednesday, March 17.

People who received their first vaccine dose at the Queen’s Conference Center will be able to get their second dose at Blaisdell.