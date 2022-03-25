HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a good idea to keep a mask handy as there are places that will still require them, like theatres that have live productions.

Masks will still be required if you’re riding a bus. Passengers told KHON2 it is inconvenient but for the sake of safety, it’s a good idea.

“A lot of people coming on the bus, they’re still coughing and all kinds of stuff. So I prefer to wear it on the bus because there’s too many people in the bus,” said public transit rider Stanley Williams.

Hawaii is the last state to drop the mask mandate so for some, there’s reason to celebrate.

“It’s best to protect yourself but I’m over these masks, I’m over it,” said Victor Robinson.

Travelers will also need to keep their masks on in a plane and at the airport. However, airlines, including Hawaiian Air, have asked the White House to drop the mandate.

The industry wrote a letter that stated, “it makes no sense that people are still required to wear masks on airplanes, yet are allowed to congregate in restaurants… and at sporting events without masks.”

The Hawaii Department of Education (DOE) is also requiring masks to be worn in classrooms.

“If wearing that mask keeps other teachers safe and other students safe, we’re comfortable doing that and following the guidelines of those who have advised us to be smart about masking,” said teacher Sarah Milianti-Laffin.

Students can take their masks off outside and there are concerns that some will be bullied for keeping them on.

“That’s a problem and we wanna make sure that the DOE makes sure that people know that we should be informing kids don’t bully,” said Osa Tui, president of the Hawaii State Teachers Association. “Some people have reasons to wear masks and it’s something that you should accept.”

Bullying or mask shaming also happens among adults and the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) also cautions against it.

“Please know that there are people who, for whatever reason, are gonna want to continue to wear masks and we’ve got to respect that decision. They might have underlying conditions that we’re not aware of, maybe that’s why they’re wearing the mask,” said Brooks Baehr, DOH spokesman.

Ala Moana Center said some stores might still require shoppers to wear masks. The mall recommends that customers have a mask handy just in case, or check with the businesses directly ahead of time to confirm their mask policies.