HONOLULU (KHON2) — No mask, no ride.
That’s the new policy for TheBus and TheHandi-Van come Sept. 1
Passengers not wearing a mask will not allowed to board.
If a rider takes off their mask while onboard, they may be kicked off.
- Masks required on TheBus