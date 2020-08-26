Masks required on TheBus

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — No mask, no ride.

That’s the new policy for TheBus and TheHandi-Van come Sept. 1

Passengers not wearing a mask will not allowed to board.

If a rider takes off their mask while onboard, they may be kicked off.

