HONOLULU (KHON2) — New store policies for both employees and customers will be in effect for the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf on Monday, April 13.

The company says that everyone who comes inside the shop will have to wear a mask. As for customers, each person can only bring one other person inside with them. Groups of more than two will not be allowed inside.

The two new policies will also take place in local grocery store Foodland on April 13.