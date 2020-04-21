Masks or face coverings required to enter retailers

Facial coverings or masks will be needed to enter essential businesses and soon to ride public transportation on Oahu with the mayor’s mandate taking effect.

The Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said people could wear a scarf or a bandana over their face and nose if they do not own a mask.

Caldwell said in last week’s announcement, ”We mandate people on Oahu to wear a mask when entering an essential business where there is interaction with the public and the employees in the business.”

An emergency order by Governor David Ige reinforced the mandate to wear masks while conducting essential duties in the state.

The head of the state’s Department of Health, Food Safety Branch, Peter Oshiro said people should not feel a false sense of security because of the face mask mandate. He said physical distancing is still important in lower the spread of the coronavirus.

“The masks are I guess a form of insurance to help you reduce the risk that you might be contracting it or spreading droplets to other people so that’s the whole focus behind it,” Oshiro said. “The masks in itself it is not the way we are going to knock this thing down, it is through social distancing.”

There are some exceptions to not wear a mask.

People with respiratory or other medical conditions, as well as kids under five do not need to wear a face covering.

Customers at banks will not need to wear a mask, but anywhere else masks are required.

The President of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii, Tina Yamaki, said many people had already taken the initiative to cover themselves.

Yamika said, “Before the mandate started if you didn’t have a mask before you went to the store you were the minority, you were seeing the majority already wearing masks, especially the employee wearing homemade masks.”

While some people are changing their shopping habits and choosing to pick up curbside groceries or do delivery.

Food retailers such as Foodland and Safeway already offered delivery services, but Yamaki said she does not believe this model works for all businesses. Smaller shops could struggle to maintain an online presence due to limited funds.

Yamaki said, “For smaller mom and pop retailers, it might be a little harder to do that you know where everything is online because now you have to put everything onto your website.”

Starting Wednesday the same masks rule will apply to Honolulu riders on The Bus and Handivan.