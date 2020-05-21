Masks and hand sanitizers essential in hurricane supply kit

Add on masks and hand sanitizers to your 14-day hurricane supply kit. That’s according to emergency officials, who say COVID-19 also poses unique challenges if evacuations are needed.

Officials say social distancing presents another set of challenges at evacuation shelters. Temperature screening will also be necessary before people enter the shelter. But what to do when someone has a high temperature? That still has to be figured out.

“We’re gonna be working closely with the American Red Cross and the Department of Health and how we screen people, whether we do thermal screens, temperature taking. When people go in, what happens when someone has a temperature? Where are they sent and how are they protected?” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

The American Red Cross says there will also be more frequent cleaning and sanitizing at the shelters. If you have nowhere else to go other than a shelter, bring your own water, a gallon per person per day. Also, canned or shelf stable food, medication, as well as your own blankets.

The Red Cross will provide masks at the shelters for those who don’t have them. But officials stress the importance of making them now an essential part of your hurricane kit.

“For this year, we want you to include masks and hand sanitizers. Those are traditionally items we have never included in our 14-day kits, which we want you all to include,” said Luke Meyers, HIEMA Administrator.

Perhaps a silver lining from the pandemic, the governor says, if ports were to close and there was a major disruption in food supply, the state has been in constant communication with the parties involved.

“Getting a better understanding of important supply chains and improving communication. So I do think that that will benefit the overall response as we enter the hurricane season,” said Gov. David Ige.

Another message to keep in mind, officials say this is an important time to check on each other. With so many people out of work, a helping hand can go a long way.

“Just to be very mindful of which of our neighbors have been hurting more than others and for our friends to reach out to their neighbors, to find out, if they have extra supplies, to help spread them that way,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

He adds it’s also important to check on elderly neighbors to make sure they have enough medication if a storm is approaching.