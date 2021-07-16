Mask ‘recommendation’ issued by Southern Nevada Health District

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The next time you’re in Las Vegas, you’ll be urged to wear a mask indoors, whether you’re vaccinated or not.

The White House COVID-19 team called the ninth island the worst large city in the nation for virus transmission.

Health officials there are now recommending masks for everyone.

The strip is jam-packed with very few people wearing masks.

Many we spoke with say this recent COVID-19 spike doesn’t bother them.

While others are rethinking some of their plans.

“Everything is pretty crowded,” Shawday Sikes, Las Vegas visitor.

After months of shut downs and restrictions…Vegas is still roaring back to life

Casinos have ditched capacity limits.

Concerts and sports venues are packed with people.

Few are wearing masks, and experts call our latest COVID-19 trends concerning.

The CDC sounded the alarm on Friday, July 16.

While the Southern Nevada health district tecommended everyone wear face coverings indoors again tegardless of vaccination status.

“We have seen a steady increase of the number of cases reported here in the last few weeks,” said

And as our state positivity rate climbs to 11.3 percent.

The White House COVID-19 team also cited the Las Vegas metro area as the worst in the nation for virus transmission

“I got it twice, and I don’t know how and when or why,” said Las Vegas visitor Mike Scully.

Some we spoke with say this news won’t change their plans.

“We’re coming out here,” said Mike Eason, Las Vegas visitor. “We’re taking that risk. We are willing to take that risk to have a good time.”

While others encourage everyone to get vaccinated…

“Get a shot or wear a mask. It’s pretty simple.”

So we can stay open, and get this surge under control

“It’s sad that we’re in this state having to deal with it,” said Scully.

Many casinos on the strip have reinstated mask requirements for employees regardless of vaccination status.

As of now, our state’s vaccination rate remains at 46% which is below the national average.