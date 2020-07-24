Maryknoll’s Sage Tolentino earns scholarship offer from basketball powerhouse Kansas

Maryknoll’s Sage Tolentino, a 7-foot post player who will only be a high school junior this fall, has received a scholarship offer from the University of Kansas.

“It’s just a blessing,” he told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “I’m just so thankful for this opportunity that another college gave me an offer. I’m just very excited and proud. It was very unexpected, yeah, it’s nice.”

As a freshman and sophomore, Tolentino was an integral part of Spartans teams that won the Division I HHSAA boys basketball title in both 2019 and 2020. He took to instagram to announce the offer.

“It’s motivation just to work harder,” he said. “Knowing that they’re division champions and stuff makes me more motivated to go to college and work harder.”

The Jayhawks have won three national championships and are one of the most consistent teams in the NCAA. Before the 2019-2020 NCAA men’s basketball season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were the No. 1 team in the nation.

Given that Tolentino has two more years to play high school basketball, he says he won’t rush his decision on where he’ll play in the future. The offer may be a dream come true, but it’s just the beginning towards another dream: playing in the NBA.

“I think it’s just the beginning but it’s still good for me,” he said. “Just the beginning.

“No commitment, no pressure. Just live my life and just keep working hard on academics and school and just work hard for my dream to make the NBA.”