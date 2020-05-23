Maryknoll students, alumni donate fabric masks for kupuna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maryknoll School families, alumni and community members donated 1,000 handmade reusable fabric masks to help kupuna on Friday.

The donations were given to two local nonprofit organizations, Lanakila Pacific and Navian Hawaii (formerly Hospice Hawaii).

Students wrote personal letters to help the kupuna stay in good spirits as part of Lanakila Pacific’s Letters2OurKupuna project.

As a way to give back to the community, Maryknoll School administrators packaged and distributed hundreds of mask kits using repurposed Maryknoll aloha-print fabric on May 5 as part of a #GivingTuesdayNow campaign, a global effort across the nonprofit sector to inspire charitable giving during the COVID-19 crisis.

The school held a contactless drive-thru for the donation drop-off, and those who delivered masks stayed in their vehicle to ensure social distancing.