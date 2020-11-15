Maryknoll School investigating COVID exposure in faculty members, reverting back to distance learning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maryknoll School announced that it is investigating possible exposure to COVID-19 involving two high school faculty members on Nov. 14. All high school students will be going back to distance learning on Monday, Nov. 16 as a result of the announcement.
One faculty member has tested positive, according to a letter sent to parents on Nov. 14. The school says close contacts have already been notified.
In person classes for high school students are scheduled to resume on Nov. 30.
Grade school classes are continuing as scheduled.
All athletic practices and training sessions have also been canceled until Nov. 30.
For more information on the COVID-19 response at Maryknoll, click here.
