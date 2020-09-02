Marine Jerry Pedersen recalls the historic moment of the WWII surrender signing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In Asia, it is already Wednesday, Sept. 2, the 75th anniversary of the official end of the War in the Pacific.

KHON2 spoke to a Marine who witnessed the historic moment.

The articles of surrender were signed on the starboard deck of the USS Missouri.

Jerry Pedersen. 95, was scheduled to arrive in Honolulu this past Sunday before the Southwest flight of mainland veterans was cancelled.

He says that moment on the Mo changed his life.

Silence. That’s what Marine corporal Jerry Pedersen remembers. He was packed in tight with his shipmates on every square inch of mighty Mo’s decks.

“There was no celebration of any kind,” Pedersen recalled. “Suddenly we’re seeing generals and admirals. Part of the feeling was the excitement of yes, it’s all coming to a close.”

Pedersen says he was close enough to see the limping gait of Japanese foreign minister Mamoru Shigemitsu, and the tremor of General McArthur’s hand as he signed the instrument of surrender.

“I was there wondering, what do we do now?” Pedersen said. “Especially we had been notified we dropped the bomb and destroyed the city. Many people saying, ‘Hurray! Let’s drop the bomb on Tokyo and kill a million of those Jap birds.’ And I thought wait a minute. That night I went up to the bow of the ship. Nobody around, and I cried. What is happened to everyone? What’s happening to me. I’ve lost my humanity. My decision that day was to become a peacemaker. I became a minister of a Lutheran Church. My life was determined by the challenge that MacArthur threw at us. He said war is not the absence of peace. Peace is a place where life in its wholeness is lived out.”

Peace is a place where life in its wholeness is lived out. Jerry pedersen says that’s what he and his shipmates fought and died for. It is a goal America has yet to achieve until future generations recognize and embrace is worth.

Pedersen just turned 95 years old. He says he plans to be on the deck of the USS Missouri five years from now to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the day that changed his life.

