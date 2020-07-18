Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You extravaganza at the Blaisdell canceled

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You extravaganza has been canceled.
It was scheduled for November 28, 2020 at the Blaisdell Arena.
Refunds are available where you purchased your tickets.
If you bought tickets on Ticketmaster, there is an automatic credit to your account.
Refunds begin Monday, July 20 if you got your tickets at the Box Office.
Box Office hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Or you can mail in the tickets for refund.
For more information log onto blaisdellcenter.com, email blaisdellinfo@honolulu.gov or call 808 768-5252.
