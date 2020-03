FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2019 file photo Mariah Carey performs during a concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Christmas has come early for Carey: the pop star’s original holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 25 years after its release. Billboard announced that the song topped this week’s chart, giving Carey her 19th No. 1 of her career. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

Mariah Carey brought back her classic hit “Always Be My baby” for the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert with Elton John on Sunday, March 29th.

She announced on March 3rd that her concert at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on March 10 will be postponed to Saturday, November 28.