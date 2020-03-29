Marcus Mariota’s Motiv8 foundation part of initiative that will provide 1,000 free meals a day

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 08: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before a preseaon game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Marcus Mariota’s Motiv8 foundation, along with the Island Insurance Fund Initiative, will distribute 1,000 meals a day at Kauluwela and Palolo Elementary Schools while schools are shut down due to COVID-19, starting on Monday, March 30.

Public school students aged 18 and under can pick up breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m. while lunch can be picked up at 11:30 a.m. to noon from Monday to Friday. The meals are prepared by ABC Stores for Kauluwela and Bamboo Catering for Palolo.

A total of 300 breakfasts and 300 lunches at Kauluwela, to go with the 200 breakfasts and 200 lunches at Palolo make up the 1,000 daily total.

Funding for the initiative totaled $125,000 and was provided by the Island Insurance Foundation, Mariota’s Motiv8 Foundation, ABC Stores, Bamboo Catering, and is led by Keith Amemiya.

School meal distribution will continue every weekday, excluding Good Friday, until at least April 30. It will be extended through the end of the school year on May 29, depending on the state Department of Education’s school schedule.