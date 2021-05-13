Many Hawaii residents want to follow new CDC guidelines on masks, others not so much

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 wanted to know what businesses and the community thought about the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Hawaii Restaurant Association (HRA) chair says Hawaii should follow these new guidelines.

“This is the day we’ve been working for,” said HRA chair Greg Maples.

Maples says the latest CDC guidance does not mean a lot right now.

“Because we still need for the state and city to make decisions as it pertains to our mandates and guidelines and the tier system,” Maples said.

The federal guidance applies to fully vaccinated people, so what would that mean for those who are not vaccinated? Maples says it could be a very big issue if businesses start asking people for proof of vaccination.

“As a restaurant owner…to tell me they’re vaccinated but they don’t have a card am I going to believe them? What a nightmare that would be. The governor said it’s going to be hard. You can’t just walk up to someone and say I see you don’t have a mask on in the mall show me your card. That is a huge problem and we don’t want to do that,” said Maples.

The union for TheBus on Oahu says that could also be an issue for them.

“The Union supports the recommendations by the CDC to continue the requirement to wear mask on public transportation, namely TheBus. The issue that concerns the Union relates to confirming whether or not a person fully vaccinated before boarding public transportation,” said Hawaii Teamsters President Wayne Kaululaau in a statement.

KHON2 wanted to know what community members think. One resident says he has concerns about the latest guidance.

“As far as when you go into a store and stuff, I don’t know because you don’t know who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t,” said Mililani resident Denis Yacavone.

Another resident says he would still wear his mask indoors until he personally feels safe, even if changes were made.

“I think it’s a little early even though I’ve been vaccinated twice with the Pfizer, my daughter has not been vaccinated she’s 10-years-old. My wife has been vaccinated so I feel that it’s okay outdoors…I don’t have a mask on right now and this is the first day I’m not wearing a mask down there,” said Kimo Moore of Nuuanu.

The State keeps track of how many on each island are wearing face masks. Kauai is at the bottom with 74% and at the top is Oahu with 94%.